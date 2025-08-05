St. Cloud Man Charged With Raping and Filming Unconscious Woman

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with drugging, raping, and recording a woman while she was unconscious.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Schommer is charged with one count of felony 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct while the victim was mentally impaired or physically helpless and one felony count of using drugs to injure or facilitate a crime.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court, a man reported to St. Cloud Police in June that he had received a mass text with videos of unconscious women being sexually assaulted.

Court records indicate one of the people in the mass text is the uncle of one of the victims.

The witness told police the man in the video is known as "Sarge", later identified as Schommer. He also said the video showed the assault taking place at the "compound", which is known as Schommer's residence along Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

Police received copies of two videos where two different women were allegedly naked, unconscious, and being raped by Schommer. One of the victims was identified as the niece, and the other woman is unidentified.

The victim told authorities she was assaulted on March 27th at the "compound". She said she became very tired, and Schommer carried her up to his bedroom and laid her on his bed while she was fully clothed. She woke up without any clothes on from the waist down and suspected she had been assaulted. Records allege Schommer kept the victim's clothes and gave her a blue dress to wear home.

The victim believed she was drugged because Schommer is known to give women a powerful drug that renders them unconscious.

The victim was informed that there was a video of the assault, and when she watched it, she confirmed that she did not give consent.

She told officers that she is not in a sexual relationship with Schommer and does not want to be.

The woman said she didn't tell anyone until the video came out in June because Schommer's girlfriend would threaten to kill her and said she would kill someone to protect her boyfriend.

Another witness told police that the girlfriend showed up at an address in Stearns County, brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot the victim if she told anyone about the video. That witness said the girlfriend told him that she had witnessed multiple assaults, and it was her job to convince the women that they consented to having sex with Schommer.

Schommer is due in court on August 13th.

