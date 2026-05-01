UNDATED (WJON News) -- Nearly 300 law enforcement agencies are launching a special enforcement action to cut down on speeding in an effort to curb the number of fatal crashes in Minnesota.

Memorial Day through Labor Day are commonly known as the 100 deadliest days, and Minnesota law enforcement is working extra shifts to help cut down on the number of serious and fatal crashes.

Last year, there were 102 fatalities and 388 injuries due to speed-related crashes.

The Office of Traffic Safety says more traffic fatalities occur during the summer months because more people are driving and the roads are clear, so speeding and distracted driving increase.

From now through September 7th, the enforcement campaign will target the big four behaviors that contribute to the most crashes. They are distracted driving, driving unbelted, speeding, and driving while impaired. Authorities say remember to slow down and plan ahead.

The campaign is coordinated by the Office of Traffic Safety using funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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