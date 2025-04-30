Minnesota Law Enforcement to Add Extra Traffic Patrols

UNDATED (WJON News) -- More than 300 law enforcement agencies will be putting extra officers on the roads starting Thursday and continuing through Labor Day.

They will be focusing on speeding, seat belt usage, impairment, and distracted drivers.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says we're entering the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads, a time when we see some of the highest numbers of traffic fatalities.

Last year, there were 151 fatal crashes, with 44 of them coming between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The DPS says speeding continues to be one of the top contributing factors in fatal crashes every year. There was a total of 137 speed-related crashes in 2024, compared to 113 in 2023.

Authorities say fatal crashes don't always happen on interstates or state highways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 87% of fatal crashes occurred on non-interstate roads in 2022.

