Officers Arrest More than 2,000 Impaired Drivers During Holidays

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A holiday enforcement campaign netted more than 2,000 impaired drivers in Minnesota.

Extra law enforcement was on patrol from November 27th through December 31st and made 2,079 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

The extra officers on the roads were funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says some of the more egregious incidents were a wrong-way driver in Duluth who had a blood alcohol level of 0.19, an impaired driver with 21 prior DWI convictions, and a driver who tested positive with a blood alcohol level of 0.40.

The St. Cloud District of the Minnesota State Patrol had the second highest number of arrests among law enforcement agencies in greater Minnesota with 39 during that period.

