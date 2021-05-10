Recently the deadline to secure a REAL ID was extended to May 3, 2023. Many still have questions on whether they need a REAL ID and they are intimidated by the extra time it takes to secure one. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) says utilizing online tools will help streamline the application process.

“We want Minnesotans to successfully apply for a REAL ID during their first office visit and not have to make repeat trips,” Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Applying for a REAL ID requires additional documentation, and the process has often led to customers needing to go home, get additional documents and return for a second visit. Pre-applying and pre-verifying documents can prevent this from happening.”

By visiting drive.mn.gov, you can achieve many things including:

Utilize the Help Me Choose tool, under the 'My Driver's License' section. This will help residents select the best license or ID type for their needs.

You can pre-apply online to save time during the office visit.

If you choose to apply for a REAL ID or EDL/EID, you now have the option to submit your required documents online for pre-verification before they visit an office.

The pre-verification option, which was launched March 29, is especially handy as it saves trips to a DL office. It also reduces processing times times for REAL ID and EDL/EID card applications.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that as of April 28, 7,136 Minnesotans have applied for document pre-verification. On average, Minnesotans who successfully pre-verify documents receive their driver’s license or ID card in seven to ten business days.

Those who choose to participate will upload clear, high quality images of the documents they select during their pre-application. The uploaded documents are then reviewed within three business days, which is followed by an email confirming the documents meet pre-qualification requirements.

