Extra DWI Enforcement Patrols in Minnesota This Holiday Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is urging everyone to plan ahead and secure a sober ride this holiday season.

The Minnesota State Patrol, sheriff's offices, and police departments will be carrying out extra DWI enforcement patrols from Wednesday, November 23rd through New Year's Eve.

Over the last five years, there were more than 12,000 DWIs the day before Thanksgiving through December 31st.

Authorities are reminding drivers that there are more ways than just alcohol to be under the influence behind the wheel. Keep in mind prescription medications, antidepressants, marijuana, sleep aids, and even some over-the-counter drugs can cause impairment.

Consequences of a DWI can include the loss of a license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs, and possible jail time.

