DPS: No Known Credible Threats in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies and school administrators across the state have seen an increase number of social media posts threatening school violence Friday.

Roughly 29 threats were reported to schools in Minnesota in the last 24 hours, prompting some schools to close early Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they are unaware of any credible or specific threat to any school in Minnesota.

DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges say these threats are taken very seriously and law enforcement will continue to follow up.

Even though we have not seen any credible threat, it's important for any report to be investigated to keep children and school's safe. It's important for people to report any perceived threat to their local law enforcement agency.

DPS encourages anyone with information about a possible threat to contact police. Tips can be made anonymous using the free BCA See It, Say It, Send It app available on Android and Apple devices.