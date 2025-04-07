More Minnesota School Buses to Get Stop Arm Cameras

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety is issuing another round of grants to school districts and transportation companies for school bus stop arm cameras.

The OTS is handing out $1.3-million to outfit 465 buses in its final round of grants.

The cameras are going to 18 Minnesota school districts and bus companies, including 15 buses in the Foley Public School system that covers portions of Benton, Morrison, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties.

The OTS has now awarded more than $15-million in state-funded grants toward school bus stop arm cameras, outfitting 8,000 school buses.

Last year, the cameras helped catch 2,105 drivers who failed to stop when the stop arms were out.

Each citation carries a penalty of a $500 fine.

