St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has established its cannabis ordinance.

The city council held a public hearing on the issue during its meeting Monday night. The ordinance adopted zoning standards for the cultivation, manufacturing, and retailing of cannabis. It also establishes the registration of retail businesses and the use of cannabis and related products in public places.

The cultivation of cannabis will be limited to St. Cloud's business parks. It prohibits the growing of cannabis in the city's agricultural districts.

The retail stores will be limited to the city's highway commercial districts, or major corridors, where there is limited residential housing.

There is a requirement of a 1,000-foot separation from schools and a 500-foot separation from parks.

The city's ordinance is similar to ordinances approved by other cities and counties in Minnesota.

State law requires a minimum of six cannabis licenses in St. Cloud, based on the city's population. They will be issued on a first-come first-serve basis and are issued by the state's Office of Cannabis Management. There are five different license types available for cannabis retail businesses.

No one spoke for or against the ordinance during the public hearing. It passed unanimously.

