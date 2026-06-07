TOWN BALL ROUNDUP - SATURDAY, JUNE 6TH

PIERZ LAKERS 5 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2

The Lakers out-hit the Rebels eight to seven, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau; he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Cekalla closed it out with 3 2/3 of relief; he gave up two hits and recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Carter Petron, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Kamden Happke went 2-5 with a double, and he scored two runs. Noah Cekalla went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Ryan Diers had two walks. Brady Petron went 1-4, and he was hit by a pitch. Kolten Happke and Preston Rocheleau both went 1-6.

The Rebels' starting pitcher was Jack Schafer. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rebels' offense was led by Riley DeRosier, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs. Eli Roberts went 2-5, Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-4, and he scored a run. Hakon Haapajoki went 1-4, and Jack Tiemann scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 OWATONNA ACES 2

The Muskies out-hit the Aces six to five, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher threw a gem, and Will Thompson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, six walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies' offense was led by Brett Schlangen, who went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run. Cody Partch was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and John Schumer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Ethan Carlson went 1-4, and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-3, and Gavan Schulte had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Aces' starting pitcher was Casey Anderson. He threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Charlie Hora threw three innings; he gave up a hit, one run, and two walks, and Andrew Rakow threw one inning; he gave up a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The Aces offense was led by Sam Plohasy, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Logan Meyers went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Wyatt Myers went 1-2 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run, and Brett Buettner went 1-3. Tyler Leunau went 1-3 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Carlson had a walk, and he scored a run. Patrick Kelly had a walk, and Jameson Kuznia had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 FOREST LAKE BREWERS 2

The MHD Brewers out-hit the FL Brewers ten to five; their starting pitcher was Ben Dawson, who threw 6 2/3 innings, and he earned the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, five walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw 1/3 inning; he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Jordan Leininger, who went 2-4 for three RBIs and scored a run, and Tate Herman went 2-4 for two RBIs. Brayden Jacobson went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Brennan Haman went 1-4. Denver Blinn went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Jonah Long went 3-4, and he scored a run. Adam Leininger was hit three times by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Spencer Flaten was hit by a pitch.

The FL Brewers starting pitcher was Jackson Schnmaler. He threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Joe Ryder threw one inning; he gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.

The FL Brewers offense was led by Cam Kline, who went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, and Carater Shook had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Gage Lund went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run, and Mike Schultz had two walks. Mason Molitor went 1-2, Jacob Tobritzhofer had a stolen base, and he had a walk; Sean Graff had a walk, and No. 19 scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 5 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 4

The Eagles were out-hit by the Saints; they did collect one double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Chris Schneider, who threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Gabe Rohman went 1-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Chris Schneider had a sacrifice and two RBIs. Brayden Skindelien went 1-2 with a double, two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Knudsen went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Derek Dengerud went 1-3. Blake Schultz had a stolen base, and Tyler Kemen had a stolen base. Josh Beier had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer had a walk, and Bennett Schultz was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Saints' starting pitcher was Jake Ethen. He threw three innings, gave up two hits, two runs, and three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw three innings; he gave up one hit and recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Tomasek threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, one run, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by C. Habben, who went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, one walk, and he scored two runs. Will Ethen was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Huls went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 2-2 with a double. Connor Breth went 1-4 for an RBI, and Tanner Tomasek went 1-1.

DILWORTH RAILDOGS 12 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 1

The Raildogs out-hit the Saints, twelve to one; they collected a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher, Klayden Cama-Cho, threw a gem; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Raildogs' offense was led by Matt Fiechtner, who went 1-3 with a home run for five RBIs, and he scored two runs. Andrew Linn went 1-3 with two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Kayden Camacho went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Connor Robles went 2-3 for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a run, and Carson Zimmer was credited with an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored two runs. J. Hendrickson went 1-3, TJ Fuller was credited with a RBI, and he scored a run. Landon Johnson was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Owen Hoover was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Saints' starting pitcher, Aiden Micholski, threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, nine runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Connor Breth threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Worlie threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Tanner Reis, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Jackie Worlie was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Brody Ulik was hit by a pitch, Chase Lyon and Zack Cekalla both had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 12 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

The Cylcones out-hit the Joes eleven to six; they did collect a double, and four were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody, who went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Caleb Martin went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Shea Koster went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-2 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, walked, and scored one run. Luke Pakkala went 2-4, and he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Dakota Banks went 1-2 for an RBI and a walk. Vince Murn went 2-3, and he scored a run, Nolan Hemker went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Joes' starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider. He threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Craig Hern threw three innings; he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes' offense was led by Lukas Theisen, who went 1-4, and Ben Alvord went 1-2 with two walks. Tanner Blommer, Tanner Staller, Brandon Bissett, and John Huebsch all went 1-3. Hunter Blommer was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Noah Bissett had a stolen base.

REGAL EAGLES 10 DILWORTH RAILDOGS 10

The Eagles out-hit the Raildogs fourteen to thirteen, including two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Carlson. He threw five innings, gave up seven hits, six runs, and two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw two innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Dengerud threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles' offense was led by Chris Schneider, who went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs; Luke Knudsen went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Nathan Meyer went 3-4 with a double for one RBI. Grant Paffrath went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brandon Carlson went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Jordan Wasmek went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Bennett Schultz went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs.

The Raildogs' starting pitcher was Andrew Linn. He threw three innings, gave up eight hits, six runs, and one walk, and recorded four strikeouts. Conor Robles threw five innings; he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Raildogs' offense was led by Andrew Linn, who went 3-4 with a home run for five RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Matt Fiechtner went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Kayden Camacho went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Connor Robley went 1-4 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Carson Zimmer went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and scored two runs. Owen Hoover went 2-5, T. Fuller went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Grant Anderson went 1-5, and Landon Johnson went 1-4 with a walk and scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

The Black Sox out-hit the Lakers nine to eight, including nine singles. Their starting pitcher was Kaden, who threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Tautges, who went 3-5 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Addi Dobowey went 2-4 for two RBIs. Nate Mettenburg went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Matt Johnson went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip. He threw nine innings, gave up nine hits, five runs, and three walks, and recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Matt Korte, who went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Caleb Leintz went 2-5 for an RBI. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and he had two walks. Nick Berglund went 2-4, and he scored a run. Blake Brown and Quentin Dukowitz both had a walk, and Matt Primus and Alex Schroeder scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 9 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

The Stars were out-hit by the Chargers ten to nine. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Meyer. He threw four innings, gave up two hits, one run, and three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Rowan Nelson threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Gertken threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, and one walk.

The Stars' offense was led by Eric Terres, who went 1-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base, and Luke Dehmer went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 2-4 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Tyler Rademacher went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Nathan Terres went 2-4, and he scored a run. Eddie Terres went 1-4, and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1-2. Ethan Meyer and Reagan Nelson both had a walk.

The Chargers' starting pitcher was Austin VonSteeg. He threw two innings, gave up one hit, four runs, and two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Levi Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Gruber threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, one walk, and two runs, and recorded four strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw one inning, he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers' offense was led by Brayden Scharmer, who went 1-1 for two RBIs and a walk, and Austin VerSteeg, who went 1-3 for two RBIs and had two stolen bases. Matt Gruber went 2-4 for an RBI. He had a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Luke Danielson went 2-2 with a double, and he scored two runs. Cameron Simon went 2-4 for an RBI, and T. Metz went 1-2 for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Darion Alexander was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored two runs. J. Majerus had two walks, and he scored a run; Levi Johnson had a walk, and he scored a run.

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

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