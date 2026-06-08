UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices have declined in virtually every state over the last week as oil prices continued to fall, with crude oil prices approaching $90 per barrel. However, the future of prices remains uncertain. GasBuddy says that with the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, global oil supplies continue to tighten, and any further deterioration in the situation could send prices sharply higher.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have decreased by 15.9 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.96. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.9 cents per gallon, averaging $4.09. The national average price of diesel has decreased 13.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.29 per gallon.