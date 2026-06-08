UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is an increasing potential for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the exact timing, location, and where the strongest storms occur are still uncertain.

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Hotter weather arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices near 100 possible. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across western Minnesota Tuesday evening and area-wide Wednesday.

St. Cloud has officially had 0.39 of an inch of rain so far in June, which is 0.45 below normal. We're nearly three inches of precipitation below normal for the year so far.

The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 75 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 14 percent is in a moderate drought, and one percent is in a severe drought.