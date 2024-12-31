Jake Anderson Busy Preparing for New Role As St. Cloud Mayor

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's been several weeks since Jake Anderson was elected mayor of St. Cloud, and he still has a few weeks to go before he's officially sworn in, but he's staying very busy getting ready for his new role.

Anderson says he's been meeting with city staff, the current mayor, and a number of community members.

He says the biggest surprise for him since election night is the amount of face time people want with him.

It's going to be a matter of trying to prioritize those things to ensure that I'm maximizing my time as best I can for the people of St. Cloud. The truth is I could probably meet with someone every hour of the day every day of the week and they would all have specific asks.

Anderson says he's still planning to keep his full-time job with Stearns County, but balancing that with the job as mayor will take some time.

It will be a learning curve here in the next three to six months to see what time dedication will be required. It may require a modification of my work schedule. I've been using PTO as I've gone to various meetings.

Anderson says his time on the city council and prior to that on the planning commission prepared him to be the mayor.

Besides the mayor, St. Cloud will have four new city council members in 2025.

The swearing-in for Anderson will be on Monday, January 13th - the first city council meeting of the new year. The three new at-large city council members will also be sworn in on January 13th.

Get our free mobile app

Dave Kleis decided not to seek re-election after holding the job for 20 years.

READ RELATED ARTICLES