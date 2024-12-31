Minnesota’s January 2025 Weather Outlook

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very mild end to the year 2024, what can Minnesotans expect to kick off the year 2025?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for January.

They say Minnesota will be colder than normal in January. Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is about 22 degrees. By the end of the month, it is about 21 degrees.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The Weather Channel is calling for highs in St. Cloud to be in the teens and single digits for pretty much the first half of the month, so we'll be well below normal for an extended period.

The frigid forecast is welcome news for organizations planning ice fishing tournaments, or families who have backyard ice skating rinks.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The Climate Prediction Center also says they expect equal chances for precipitation in January all across Minnesota. St. Cloud averages 8.9 inches of snow in January.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

So far this season, St. Cloud has only had 10.3 inches of snow. A normal amount for this point in the season is about 16.9 inches of snow. We are 6.6 inches below normal.

The little snow we have received so far this season has all but melted away. Anyone wanting to go snowmobiling or cross country skiing may have to wait a while long to get out and play in some fresh snow.

The National Weather Service says we could see a little bit of light snow in central Minnesota this weekend, but they don't see any big snow events in the first half of the month.

