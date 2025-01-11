St. Cloud’s Foley Mansion Announces February Tour Dates

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The owners of the historic Foley Mansion in south St. Cloud have just posted the tour dates for February.

The tours have been very popular in recent months and typically sell out weeks in advance, so if you've wanted to get a peek inside this historic recently renovated home now is the time to reserve your spots.

One option is their Tour and Tea. That includes a guided tour of the home followed by tea and a dessert. The cost for that is $35. They offer morning and afternoon tours on several dates throughout the month. Most of their January dates are already sold out.

You can also take the Historical Tour of the 1889 home. The guided tour lasts about an hour. The cost is $20. Each tour is limited to 12 people. All of the January dates are sold out.

Besides the public tours, the boutique event space is available for small weddings and other group events. Organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club have held events there.

