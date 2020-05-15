City Council to Hear Plan for Foley Mansion Renovation

ST. CLOUD -- The plan to renovate a vacant mansion in south St. Cloud could take a big step forward on Monday night.

The St. Cloud City Council is holding a public hearing during their regular city council meeting to learn about the project to bring new life into the Foley Mansion at 385 3rd Avenue South. The new owners want to rezone the property and they want to vacate several easements on the property.

Photo courtesy of the Stearns History Museum. The image is from 1940.

Owners Allen and Carmen Arvig intend to renovate the home into a single-family house and reception hall. The Foley Mansion was built in 1889. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. But, it has been vacant since the early 2000s when a fire gutted the inside.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the request on Monday. If the City Council approves it this Monday, the next stop will be the Heritage Preservation Commission on May 26th for a historic alteration permit.