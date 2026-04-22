ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An employee-owned memorial company in St. Cloud is adding to its business portfolio with the acquisition of a South Dakota company.

Sunburst Memorials has acquired Luken Memorials in Yankton, South Dakota.

Luken Memorials has been in business for nearly 60 years, where they've operated a granite and stone carving center dating back to the turn of the 20th century.

The acquisition is part of Sunburst Memorial's ongoing efforts to grow its regional footprint. The company continues to expand its production capacity and infrastructure while maintaining its emphasis on craftsmanship and service.

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