CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday, just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 24 in Wright County. A pick-up was going north on the highway while a car was going east on 179th Street. They collided in the intersection.

The driver of the pick-up, 74-year-old Blaine Peterson of South Haven, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Isabel Santiagofigueroa of St. Cloud, was not hurt.