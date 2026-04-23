UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had a record high on Wednesday during Earth Day.

The National Weather Service says we officially hit 87 degrees at the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport, breaking the old record of 86 degrees set on that date back in 1913.

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The National Weather Service reported high temperatures of 97 degrees in Olivia, 94 in Granite Falls, and 93 degrees in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon. Mankato, Willmar, Marshall, and Alexandria topped out at 90 degrees.

Normal highs for this time in April are in the 50s and 60s.

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The passage of a cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Damaging wind (60+ mph) and large hail (1"+) will be the primary hazards, however a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

St. Cloud has had 1.09 inches of rain so far in April, which is 0.71 inches below normal.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected over much of western Minnesota on Thursday afternoon due to low relative humidity values, strong southwest to west winds, and dry fuels. Burning is discouraged as fires can spread quickly.