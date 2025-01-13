Chicago Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON New) -- Legendary rock band Chicago is coming to Waite Park.

The multi-Grammy award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Monday that they will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater on Friday, June 13th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Chicago's first album "Chicago Transit Authority" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Robert Lamm and James Pankow became inductees into the Song Writers Hall of Fame in 2017.

Chicago was formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. They have recorded 38 albums, sold over 100,000,000 records, and are one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time.

Chicago last performed in Minnesota in July 2024 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Other national acts already announced for this summer at The Ledge Amphitheater include Alison Krause and The Union Station on June 8th and The Goo Goo Dolls on August 18th.

