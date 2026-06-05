Police Arrest St. Cloud Man Linked To Recent Sexual Assault
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.
St. Cloud Police say on May 7th at about 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 500 block of 10th Avenue North. They met with a 27-year-old St. Cloud woman who said she was assaulted overnight at a location where she was staying.
Get our free mobile app
Officers developed probable cause to arrest 38-year-old Chibuzo Ikediego of St. Cloud. He was arrested on Thursday at his residence without incident. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail, where he is awaiting charges.
Police say it is an active investigation and no other information has been released.
LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s
Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz