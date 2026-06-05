ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.

St. Cloud Police say on May 7th at about 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 500 block of 10th Avenue North. They met with a 27-year-old St. Cloud woman who said she was assaulted overnight at a location where she was staying.

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Officers developed probable cause to arrest 38-year-old Chibuzo Ikediego of St. Cloud. He was arrested on Thursday at his residence without incident. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail, where he is awaiting charges.

Police say it is an active investigation and no other information has been released.