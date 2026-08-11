ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to bring a new alley art mural to downtown St. Cloud is moving into the next phase.

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The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance vetted seven prime alley locations and ultimately selected the high-visibility exterior wall at Stihl Wolf as the location for this installation. The remaining six vetted walls are staged for future mural installations.

The Downtown Alliance also released a competitive call for artists who are skilled in large-scale outdoor installations. The committee selected local artist Megan McDowell.

She has developed two distinct, custom design concepts honoring Central Minnesota's unique identity and heritage. One concept focuses on Minnesota 13, highlighting Stearns County's famed prohibition-era agricultural resilience and moonshine history. The other concept focuses on Pantown Motor Cars, celebrating Sam Pandolfo's Pan Motor Company and St. Cloud's early 20th century automotive legacy.

Residents are now being asked to help select which concept they like best, share constructive recommendations and visual feedback, and help to prioritize themes, local stories, and artistic styles for the remaining six locations in the Alley of Art.