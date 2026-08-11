ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two vehicles and a garage were damaged in a fire. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a home on 22nd Avenue South at about 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Fire crews found a small detached two-car garage with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was rapidly spreading from the vehicle to the garage. The two vehicles sustained severe fire damage, along with significant damage to the interior of the garage.

The fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal's Office.