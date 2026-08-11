Garage Fire On 22nd Avenue South Leaves Two Cars Heavily Damaged
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two vehicles and a garage were damaged in a fire. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a home on 22nd Avenue South at about 6:00 p.m. on Monday.
Fire crews found a small detached two-car garage with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was rapidly spreading from the vehicle to the garage. The two vehicles sustained severe fire damage, along with significant damage to the interior of the garage.
The fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal's Office.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt