ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- About 6,000 quilting enthusiasts will be converging on downtown St. Cloud all next week.

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Minnesota Quilt Show Director Alex Constantine says events begin already this Sunday.

We bring in judges from around the country. They come in on Sunday night. We have over 170 quilts this year, which will be in the judged exhibit. Those quilts will be judged on Monday and Tuesday.

You should start to see some of the nearly 6,000 visitors by Tuesday evening.

You'll see quilters walking around on Tuesday evening. We have a quilt walk, so there will be people walking around shrouded in quilts. You'll see lots of people out and about at the restaurants around town wearing quilt-related items.

Some of the classes will start on Wednesday at both the River's Edge Convention Center and the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Twenty-two faculty are coming in to teach classes at both the River's Edge Convention Center and the Paramount Center for the Arts.

One of the featured speakers is Maday Delgado, whose "Trash Talk" lecture at the Sustainable Fashion Show will explore the creative potential of used materials. The keynote banquet speaker, Julie McLeod, is known for her innovative use of reclaimed luxury fabrics.

Constantine says the convention starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday. Tickets will be available at the door.

It's not just a show for quilters; it's for anybody who has an interest in textile arts. We will also be having some amazing exhibitions. There's a famous traveling exhibition called Cherrywood, and we don't have just one Cherrywood exhibit; we have two.

The show's judged competition will be evaluated by judges from the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges.

They have 60 vendors from across the region coming into town.

For people who are beginners, we still have a few spaces on beginner classes, but there are also more advanced classes as well.