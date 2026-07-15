UNDATED (WJON News) -- President Donald Trump has endorsed his longtime friend and supporter Mike Lindell in the Republican race for Minnesota Governor.

Get our free mobile app

Trump wrote on his Truth Social site,

"Mike Lindell, the 'My Pillow Man', and one of America's greatest and most hard-working Patriots, is running to be Minnesota's next governor. Mike Lindell has my complete and total endorsement.

Lindell has responded with his own social media post.

Thank you, Mr. President! I truly appreciate your confidence in me as I run to become the next Governor of Minnesota.

Lindell is in a crowded primary race to be the Republican nominee. The field includes the Republican endorsed candidate, Kendall Qualls, and Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says he believes Trump's endorsement means the Republican race is now probably a two-person race between Lindell and Demuth.

Early voting in the Minnesota Primary is already underway. The Primary Election day is Tuesday, August 11th. The winner will advance to the General Election in November.

The Democratic presumptive nominee is endorsed candidate U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. She entered the race after two-term Governor Tim Walz decided not to run for an unprecedented third term.

DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom released the following statement in reaction to Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mike Lindell.

“Every Minnesota Republican candidate for Governor chased Donald Trump’s endorsement and today, one of them has prevailed. This endorsement underscores that MAGA voters expect their candidates to be a rubber stamp for Donald Trump, regardless of how much it hurts Minnesotans,”