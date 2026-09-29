SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council has reluctantly approved a development agreement for a proposed battery storage facility.

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Monday night, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the agreement worked out between city staff and Mayhew Lake Energy Storage LLC, a NextEra Energy Resources company. All five council members are opposed to the project's location, but three members decided any agreement is better than no agreement at all.

Under Minnesota law, the authority for the project rests solely with the Public Utilities Commission, and the city has limited authority over the project.

Mayor Jason Ellering says the proposed battery energy storage facility would sit on prime land for city growth.

It's smack dab in the middle of a significant development corridor for the city as we continue to grow. What the next 30 years look like for the city, I think that it is important to take that into consideration. What the property is going to look like, it'll be there indefinitely.

The city council previously approved two objection letters to the PUC outlining the city's concerns with the proposed location. With the approval of the development agreement, the city will rescind the letter to the PUC citing its opposition to the project.

Sauk Rapids City Attorney Adam Ripple says the agreement is an attempt to make lemonade out of lemons and to mitigate the impact on the city if the project moves forward.