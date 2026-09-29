WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular area event is back for its fifth year on Saturday. LEDGEtober Flannel Fest will once again take over the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. The event features live music, beer and wine sampling, games, on-stage contests, prize giveaways, food trucks, and craft vendors.

General Manager Meredith Lyon says LEDGEtober is all about making connections:

"We really focus on community and involvement, so anything that we can do locally is really kind of near and dear to our hearts. We always have nonprofits that are at all of our national events."

The Boy Scouts of America are the featured non-profit at LEDGEtober, and Lyon says they try to showcase all the wonderful things area non-profits do throughout the year.

Who are the music acts and what is new at LEDGEtober this year?

The musical guests for LEDGEtober this year are local artist Tammy Jo, the Church of Cash, and Mason Dixon Line performing their Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute show.

Lyon says among the new things for 2026 is a popular local brewer coming for the first time:

"This year we're excited to share that we will have Bad Habit Brewing Company providing root beer and ginger beer for us this year, so that's going to be really exciting."

Lyon says another big change this year is the two divisions for the stein-holding contest, and the best beard and best dressed contests are back as well.

LEDGEtober runs from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and is a 21-and-over event. We have discounted admission tickets for LEDGEtober on the Value Connection if you are looking to go. You can listen to our entire interview with Meredith Lyon about LEDGEtober Flannel Fest below.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt