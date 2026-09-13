WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a great night to travel back in time at the Ledge Amphitheater on Saturday. Blues Traveler, the Gin Blossoms, and the Spin Doctors brought their trifecta, headlining the Spin Gin Traveler tour, to Waite Park for some 90s music.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

The Spin Doctors kicked things off at 6:00 p.m. for an early start to the show. Lead singer Chris Barron was highly energetic on stage and told a story about how most people mistake the name of their song, Jimmy Olsen's Blues, as Pocket Full of Krytonite because that is the name of the LP, and the song has the same lyrics in it as the LP title. The group also performed a great cover of Prince's Purple Rain and had the crowd singing along. They followed it up with their trademark hit Two Princes (see what they did there).

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

The Spin Doctors played for 45 minutes, and then the Gin Blossoms took over. The Blossoms opened with their hit Follow You Down. They played some older tunes as well, including what lead singer Robin Wilson said was the first song they ever played live 38 years ago. Blues Traveler keyboardist Ben Wilson joined them on stage for the song Hands Are Tied for a kind of deep blue/rock tune. The band joked about the Spin Doctors having a number-one song in 100 different countries while they had five number-ones in the Philippines. The Gin Blossoms closed out their set with four of their big hits in Found Out About You, Allison Road, Hey Jealousy, and Till I Hear It From You, which made you remember how much you loved all their songs back in the 90s.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Blues Traveler closed out the Spin Gin Traveler show and hit the stage running. They came out with a cover of the Devil Went Down to Georgia and followed it up with their signature hit Run Around. The band played a number of lengthy jams featuring all of the different members at times. At one point, lead singer John Popper invited Spin Doctors lead singer Chris Barron on stage. Barron came out in his underwear, which then led to some joking around. The two singers shared how they co-wrote a song with Jono Manson, and then promptly went into the song Champipple. The fun, light, silly, energetic tune was easily the highlight of the night.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Not to be outdone by Chris Barron, Popper closed out Blues Traveler's set and the night by having Gin Blossoms lead singer Robin Wilson join him on stage as they performed a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Breakdown. Seeing the lengthy jams by all three bands and the great collaborations between them throughout the concert is why you go to live shows. In the end, the Spin Gin Traveler tour was like getting three concerts all as part of one great show. You can check out photos from the concert in the gallery below.

Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms/Spin Doctors It was a blast from the past with three 90s bands when Blues Traveler, the Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors all came to the Ledge Amphitheater. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt