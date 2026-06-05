COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The Cold Spring Public Library, a branch of the Great River Regional Library system, has closed in its current location at 27 Red River Avenue South.

The anticipated reopening date is June 15th in its interim location at 402 Red River Avenue South, Suite 5.

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Cold Spring patrons can choose to have their library requests suspended or rerouted to a nearby GRRL location, including the libraries in Richmond and Kimball. Patrons who already have items checked out from the Cold Spring location do not need to rush to return items, as all due dates have been extended until after the building opens in its new space. Returns can also be made to any of GRRL's 33 locations.