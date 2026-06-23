ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Twin Cities River Rats are performing a rare show away from their home area. They'll be in St. Cloud on Saturday with shows at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the Mississippi River as part of Granite City Days.

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Marketing Director Dustin Ludwikowksi says this is the first time in several years they are traveling for a show, other than their yearly trip to regionals.

The show will feature numerous tricks set to the theme "The Never River," a Peter Pan-inspired storyline.

You'll see pyramids, you'll see trios, a ballet line, all of stuff like that and then on the stage, you'll see different skits with Peter Pan, Wendy, the brothers, as well as the lost boys, which we call the lost rats, and Captain Hook, all the things from the movie.

Ludwikowski says they are bringing about 50 members to town.

And that includes skiers as well as supporting members. We've got three tow boats that we use, a couple of pickup boats, we're bringing a dock, and all kinds of props. We'll be skiing a full show.

The River Rats have performed for nearly 50 years and have several multi-generational families as part of the team. They say their only requirement to try out for the team is that you know how to swim, and they are willing to teach the rest.

The Twin Cities River Rats have weekly shows on the Mississippi River on the edge of Northeast Minneapolis every Thursday night.

The nonprofit organization is made up of all volunteers.

If you plan to attend on Saturday, we encourage you to arrive early and secure your spot along the riverbank. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. There will be limited bleacher seating in the dog park area of Wilson Park.