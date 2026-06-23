If you've been hankerin' for a Yakitori or Teriyaki Bowl since Pacific Wok closed in the St. Cloud area, here's some good news -- you can get both of those items of yesteryear today, June 23rd.

But you need to hurry -- once the marinated chicken's gone...

For those who haven't experienced it, Pacific Wok was a modern-Japanese-inspired fast-casual place in downtown St. Cloud and on Pinecone Road in Sartell.

Great taste, good value and healthy food.

Stuff like teriyaki rice and noodle bowls, chicken, steak, shrimp and salmon entrees, salads, sushi rolls and steamed and fire-grilled items.

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

The restaurants had a loyal following and many folks were disappointed when they closed.

The downtown PacWok closed in 2018 to make way for a Domino's. And the Sartell store closed in 2022. Ironically, a Domino's Pizza is also in the old PacWok location now.

TASTE PACIFIC WOK AGAIN, IF ONLY FOR A DAY...

So to see former PacWok owner Brandon Testa's new restaurant -- Three Tees Golf & Social -- put out this Facebook post, many loyal fans were excited.

Now, this is a one-day "until we're sold out" sort of thing -- so if you want a bowl, you can order here:

https://order.toasttab.com/online/three-tees-golf-and-social-801-pine-cone-rd-north

No word on why the one-day offering or if it may hint at something for PacWok fans in the future.

We can only hope we can get our PacWok fix somewhere, somehow on a permanent basis.