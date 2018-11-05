St. Cloud Pacific Wok Now Closed

ST. CLOUD -- We told you back in August that Pacific Wok in downtown St. Cloud would be closing because their lease for their building was not being renewed.

Owner Brandon Testa says that location at 616 2nd Street South is now officially closed. Testa says...

it's unfortunate that we had to close our downtown location because it was performing very well for us.

The original Pacific Wok location on Pine Cone Road in Sartell is still open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Testa says they will do their catering and delivery out of that location.

Meanwhile, the owner of the downtown St. Cloud building is expected to fill that space with a different restaurant in the coming months.