Car Break-Ins in Sartell; Theft in St. Cloud

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle this week. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the first one happened on the 800 block of 10th Avenue North. Someone was at a gym and noticed that someone was next to her car. Mages says the victim ran out, approached the suspect vehicle and the suspect drove away. The victim reports their back passenger window was broken out and their purse was taken.

Sartell Police are also reporting a theft from vehicle on Central Park Boulevard where someone was walking their dog at a park and noticed a small SUV parked near their car. When they returned to their car the rear driver's side window was broken out and their purse was missing.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft of a battery at a construction site on 12th Street North and 32nd Avenue North.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

