Governor Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Firefighters

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend in honor of firefighters. The Governor proclaimed May 4th and 5th as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend to honor those killed in the line of duty.

Governor Walz says firefighters demonstrate courage and sacrifice their lives each and every day in order to keep communities safe, and the weekend honors those who bravely gave up their own lives to protect ours.

Flags at state buildings are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday and individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

PAUL HABSTRITT

