First Residents Admitted To New Veterans Home

MONTEVIDEO (WJON News) -- The newly opened Veterans Home in Montevideo has admitted its first residents Tuesday. Governor Tim Walz announced the home admitted four veterans who served in conflicts from World War II to Vietnam.

The first resident who moved in was Montevideo community member and WWII Veteran William Homan. Homan says it is an honor to be the first Veteran to move in and says the home will be a benefit to the Montevideo community for a long time.

The Veterans Home came to be after more than a decade of advocacy and planning and it is second of three new Veterans Homes to open in Minnesota this year. A formal dedication is planned for later this spring.

