Gov. Walz Says New Child Tax Credit Is Already Working

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz says the new Child Tax Credit is already benefitting thousands of Minnesotans. Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced that the credit has already helped almost 90,000 families in just its first two weeks.

The families are averaging $1,373 for a total of $ 116 million in tax credits to date. Governor Walz is encouraging Minnesotans to file for the new Child Tax Credit and says millions are going back into the pockets of families to help with groceries, child care, and more.

Minnesotans can claim up to $1,750 per qualifying child with no limit to the number of children claimed under the new Child Tax Credit but must file a 2023 individual income tax return in order to do so.

