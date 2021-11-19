Governor Opens Vaccine Booster Eligibility to All Adults

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced that all fully-vaccinated Minnesotan adults can now get their booster shots.

Anyone over eighteen who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson and Johnson at least two months ago is now eligible for a booster.

The announcement comes as hospitals are seeing a spike in cases across the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 26.1 percent of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated, making Minnesota second in the nation in vaccine booster coverage.

