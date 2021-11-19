Governor Opens Vaccine Booster Eligibility to All Adults

Getty Images

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced that all fully-vaccinated Minnesotan adults can now get their booster shots.

Anyone over eighteen who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson and Johnson at least two months ago is now eligible for a booster.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement comes as hospitals are seeing a spike in cases across the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 26.1 percent of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated, making Minnesota second in the nation in vaccine booster coverage.

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Filed Under: COVID Vaccine, Governor Tim Walz
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top