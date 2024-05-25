Ride Share Bill Among Those Signed By Governor Walz

Ride Share Bill Among Those Signed By Governor Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday Governor Tim Walz signed all remaining bills that were passed during the 2024 legislative session. One of the bills will allow the ride-share services of Uber and Lyft to stay in Minnesota.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Governor Walz says protecting workers is a priority for his administration and the ride share bill is a reflection of their commitment to ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for rideshare drivers.

A bill to increase the penalty for straw purchases from a gross misdemeanor to a felony, and a bill to provide $22.5 million to help fund a new Minnesota State Patrol Headquarters were among the others signed.  See below for a full list of the bills the Governor signed.

  • Historical horse racing ban at licensed racetracks
  • Investments in workforce and small business development.
  • Modification of existing cannabis law, and adjustment of appropriations to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Health.
  • Consumer protection provisions including the expansion of enforcement against copper wire theft.
  • Critical public safety and judiciary budget and policy provisions.
  • Increased transparency among landlords.
  • Modifications of provisions governing disability, aging, and substance use disorder services.
  • Financially supporting farmers and agricultural communities.
  • Streamlining and accelerating permitting timelines and processes for clean energy and transmission projects.
  • Funding for Fostering Independence Grant (FIG) Program to remove financial barriers for Minnesota students who were in the foster care system.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale

 

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions

 

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii

Filed Under: Governor Tim Walz, Lyft, Ride Share Bill, Uber
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON