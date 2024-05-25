Ride Share Bill Among Those Signed By Governor Walz
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday Governor Tim Walz signed all remaining bills that were passed during the 2024 legislative session. One of the bills will allow the ride-share services of Uber and Lyft to stay in Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
Governor Walz says protecting workers is a priority for his administration and the ride share bill is a reflection of their commitment to ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for rideshare drivers.
A bill to increase the penalty for straw purchases from a gross misdemeanor to a felony, and a bill to provide $22.5 million to help fund a new Minnesota State Patrol Headquarters were among the others signed. See below for a full list of the bills the Governor signed.
- Historical horse racing ban at licensed racetracks
- Investments in workforce and small business development.
- Modification of existing cannabis law, and adjustment of appropriations to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Health.
- Consumer protection provisions including the expansion of enforcement against copper wire theft.
- Critical public safety and judiciary budget and policy provisions.
- Increased transparency among landlords.
- Modifications of provisions governing disability, aging, and substance use disorder services.
- Financially supporting farmers and agricultural communities.
- Streamlining and accelerating permitting timelines and processes for clean energy and transmission projects.
- Funding for Fostering Independence Grant (FIG) Program to remove financial barriers for Minnesota students who were in the foster care system.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale
5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions