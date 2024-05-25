Ride Share Bill Among Those Signed By Governor Walz

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday Governor Tim Walz signed all remaining bills that were passed during the 2024 legislative session. One of the bills will allow the ride-share services of Uber and Lyft to stay in Minnesota.

Governor Walz says protecting workers is a priority for his administration and the ride share bill is a reflection of their commitment to ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for rideshare drivers.

A bill to increase the penalty for straw purchases from a gross misdemeanor to a felony, and a bill to provide $22.5 million to help fund a new Minnesota State Patrol Headquarters were among the others signed. See below for a full list of the bills the Governor signed.

Historical horse racing ban at licensed racetracks

Investments in workforce and small business development.

Modification of existing cannabis law, and adjustment of appropriations to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Health.

Consumer protection provisions including the expansion of enforcement against copper wire theft.

Critical public safety and judiciary budget and policy provisions.

Increased transparency among landlords.

Modifications of provisions governing disability, aging, and substance use disorder services.

Financially supporting farmers and agricultural communities.

Streamlining and accelerating permitting timelines and processes for clean energy and transmission projects.

Funding for Fostering Independence Grant (FIG) Program to remove financial barriers for Minnesota students who were in the foster care system.

