Rochester Teen Wins Second “Kids Deserve a Shot” Scholarship

UNDATED -- Another Minnesota teen has been awarded one of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” scholarships.

Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that the winner of the second $100,000 college scholarship is 16-year-old Ben Truax of Rochester. Truax says he got vaccinated because he has lost several close family friends to the virus.

He also says his mom works at a hospital on a floor that was converted to treat COVID patients. Kids ages 12 to 17 who have completed a vaccination series are eligible for the scholarship.

The final drawing will happen on Friday. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. tonight Monday.

