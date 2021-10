WILLMAR -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off pheasant hunting season in Kandiyohi County this weekend.

The 2021 Governor’s Pheasant Opener was held on private land near Willmar on Saturday. A lifetime Pheasants Forever member, Walz was hosted by longtime hunters Kevin Ochsner and Brad Hanson.

The governor says he successfully “bagged a bird” thanks to the help of hunting dogs Rayna and Hook.

