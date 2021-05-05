Walz to Announce Timeline for Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz will be making a live address at Noon Thursday to announce plans to wind down COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement from the governor's office says Walz will announce a timeline to end all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions while continuing the push to increase the number of vaccinations.

Walz has said Minnesotans should expect a normal-looking summer if the state can reach a 70% threshold of vaccinated Minnesotans.