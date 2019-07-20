Police Investigating Shooting that Killed St. Cloud Man

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Authorities say just after 3:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a person being shot inside of a vehicle in an alley between 4th Avenue South and 5th Avenue South.

At the scene, police say they found a 24-year-old St. Cloud man with a gunshot wound sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities say an altercation outside of a nearby party led to the shooting and they do not believe the incident was random. They say multiple people were present at the time of the incident and fled when shots were fired, but no weapons or suspects have been located.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.