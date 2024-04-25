Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Collections Scheduled

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has released the dates, times, and locations for the summer Household Hazardous Waste collections.

Community members will start seeing the green trucks in communities around the county.

Homeowners will be able to recycle things like paints, cleaners, poisons, fuels, garden and pool chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, adhesives, aerosols, and even car seats. The collections are a free service offered by the Stearns County Environmental Services Department.

New this year will be four mobile events where the sheriff's office will be on hand to collect unwanted medicines.

**Saturday, April 27 -- Paynesville Civic Arena 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

**Wednesday, May 8 -- Sauk Centre Hockey Arena 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

**Wednesday, May 22 -- Melrose Parking lot North of fire hall 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26 -- Holdingford School SW Lot 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26 -- Albany Our Savior Lutheran Church 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, July 15 -- Clear Lake Lot under the water tower 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7 -- Richmond River Lakes Arena 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14 -- St Martin Church parking lot 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14 -- St Nicholas Church 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

**Saturday, September 21 -- Kimball A.M. Maus and Sons 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

** Also medication collection sites

Items that cannot be accepted through the Household Hazardous Waste Program include explosives, furniture, household garbage, tires, medical waste, appliances, or any other unknown products. Business waste is also not accepted.

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures