WJON's Morning News Watch will hit the road this Thursday, June 25 for a live broadcast from 6-10am at Whitney Senior Center. This appearance at Whitney Senior Center is made possible by Liberty Bank Minnesota.

Morning News Watch

Jay Caldwell will be hosting the program with appearances from MNN Sports Director Mike Grimm at 7:15, our Catholic Community School Update will take place at 8:15, and Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joins the show at 8:40.

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Stump the Panel

Stump the Panel will happen from 9:10-10, brought to you by Liberty Bank Minnesota and True's Pizza. Regular panelists Mark Braegelman, John Decker, Steve Laraway, Emmett Keenan, Vicki Davis and travel guys, Mike Smith and Jim Grabinski will be in attendance. Listeners are encouraged to attend, ask questions and win prizes. Prizes include $10 Visa gift cards, large 1-topping pizzas from True's Pizza and mystery prizes.

How to Listen

Listen to WJON on AM 1240, 95.3 FM, on Spectrum Channel 189 or by using the WJON mobile app. Learn more...