ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Great Minnesota Get Together is looking for talent of all ages and types. Registration is now open for the 53rd Annual Amateur Talent Show at the Minnesota State Fair. Auditions will be held from Monday, July 27th, through Sunday, August 2nd, at the Luther Auto Bandshell.

Over 18,000 acts have auditioned for the Amateur Talent Show over the years.

Semifinalists will be picked from all those auditioning to perform during the first 10 days of the fair on the bandshell. Then, the winners from the semifinalists will get to show off their talent during the finals on the Grandstand stage on Sunday, September 6th.

Over $300,000 in prizes has been awarded to the top finishers.

There is over $20,000 up for grabs for first through third place finishers in the Open, Teen, and Preteen divisions. The fair is also inviting participants and audience members to donate brand-new, unopened school supplies to benefit the St. Paul-based nonprofit Neighborhood House.

Past winners include country music singer Caitlyn Smith, piano players Emma and Jacob Taggart, DJ Snuggles, and The Steeles. You have until Wednesday, July 29th, to register for an audition time.

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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