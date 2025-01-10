Vacant St. Cloud Lot May Have Some Development in 2025

Image courtesy of the City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-vacant property in the heart of St. Cloud may get some development this year.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the Planning Commission will consider a request from Sanvik Development to vacate portions of 19th Avenue South, West Division Street, and alley rights-of-way on the property between Cooper Avenue and 19 1/2 Avenue South and between Division Street and West St. Germain Street.

The applicant wants to consolidate the property into large contiguous parcels for mixed-use redevelopment.

The city has taken several steps to help facilitate redevelopment of the property including the removal of the former Xcel Energy substation, and the demolition of some blighted homes.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis at the Xcel Energy sub station. Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
A redevelopment project utilizing tax increment financing must be started in 2025 to maintain the right to qualify the site based on the prior blighted structures.

The Planning Commission's action is a recommendation to the City Council and does not require a public hearing.

Back in October of 2023, the St. Cloud City Council approved a request by Torborg Builders to build two new apartment buildings on the south end of the vacant property at the corner of Cooper Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

