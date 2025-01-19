SCSU Dance Team Wins National Championship

ORLANDO, FLORIDA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Dance Team has won another national title.

Coach Brittany Kwallek says they took first place in the Open Game Day division.

They finished 4th in the Jazz competition.

SCSU still has Pom finals on Sunday night.

Minnesota State Posted on its Facebook page that the Mavericks won the title in the Jazz competition.

Open Jazz final results:

#1 - Minnesota State - Mankato

#2 - University of Minnesota - Duluth

#4 - St. Cloud State University

#5 - College of St. Benedict

This is the 30th season the SCSU Dance Team has competed at the national finals.

College of St. Benedict Athletic Director Dan Genzler says the Bennies are competing in the Pom finals later Sunday.

The UDA National Dance and Cheerleading Team finals are in Orlando, Florida.

