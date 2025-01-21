ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

O'Brien's Dry Goods Antique and Vintage Market is opening at 611 West St. Germain Street.

Chad O'Brien recently bought the building that dates back to the 1880s. He says it was a shoe store for over 100 years, but has been vacant for the past few years. O'Brien says he and his fiancee Samantha Zaid will run the business.

He says the first task is to bring it back to its original charm.

Underneath all of the updates, we're finding some of the 1880s charm, so we're working on tearing down ceilings and finding original tin ceilings, and original hardwood floors, so we're trying to bring the building back.

O'Brien says he's optimistically hoping to have the store open in early April.

It will be a mixture of antiques that he finds on his own as well as 10-15 vendors that will rent space in the store.

He says multiple generations of people love to explore was antique stores have to offer.

I'll go into an antique store and see twenty-something college kids looking for things that they might not be able to find in a traditional antique store whether that clothing, or furniture, or extra things. So, I'm trying to come up with a mix of all of that.

He describes himself as a fan of everything old, a fan of history, and particularly of downtown St. Cloud.

O'Brien came to St. Cloud to go to college and never left. He's been here for over 25 years working in the banking industry, he's the Board President for GREAT Theatre, and the PA announcer for St. Cloud State Athletics.

There are two two-bedroom apartments on the second level of the building. O'Brien says he eventually wants to do something with that space as well, but right now the priority is to get the store renovated and open.

