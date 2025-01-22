St. Joseph Area To Be Featured in ‘My Town’ Docuseries

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A docuseries titled "My Town" was launched last year.

Season 1 featured seven rural communities across four states including Perham, Willmar, Chisholm, and Farmington in Minnesota.

Director and Host Cory Hepola says the series aims to dispel common myths about rural living.

We are working to break down the popular misconceptions about the rural lifestyle. We want to show the opportunities, the beauty, the innovation that's happening in our small towns, because of a need really. There's all this good stuff that's happening in our rural towns and it never gets talked about it never gets shown.

The producers of "My Town" just announced the eight communities across five states that they'll be featuring in Season 2. They include St. Joseph and Fairmont in Minnesota, as well as two towns in North Dakota, two in South Dakota, one in Nebraska and one in Iowa.

Hepola says St. Joseph will be the focus, but our whole area could be featured.

Yes, the story will have the land marker of St. Joseph, but really what we want to do is show the entire region that is the St. Cloud region, because it has everything.

Hepola says the towns selected were informed back in November, they were made public earlier this month. He says they go through a rigorous pre-production process before they start filming.

So we don't just come to town and roll the camera and see what we get. We want to be able to focus in on particular stories and themes of people who represent the region. We're in that pre-production process right now of discovering our stories.

Production for the St. Joseph episode will be over three days this summer, with an anticipated release date early next winter.

If you want to watch the seven episodes in Season 1 you can stream them for free on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

