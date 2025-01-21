St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has received some state grant money to help prepare a downtown parking lot for development.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded the city a contamination clean-up grant of just over $41,000 for the Riverboat lot.

Historically the property at the corner of 1st Street South and 5th Avenue South has been occupied by commercial buildings, but it has been a parking lot for more than 30 years.

The plan is to develop it into a mixed-use building with 20 to 30 residential units and commercial space on the ground floor. It has the potential to increase the local tax base by over $50,000.

St. Cloud Economic Development Director Cathy Mehelich says "The city is working with an interested party."

A rendering of what the development could look like is below.

Image courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Image courtesy of the City of St. Cloud loading...

The state Contamination Clean Up and Investigation grants pay up to 75 percent of the costs to assess and clean up polluted sites.

Back in October, the Planning Commission and City Council approved the plan to sell the property, It has been a catalyst site for redevelopment since 2015.

